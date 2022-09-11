Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.10. 1,445,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $321.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

