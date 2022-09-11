Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 98.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.