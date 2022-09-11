Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 215 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at $314,760,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.