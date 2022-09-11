Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

