Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

NFLX traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.57. 6,702,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

