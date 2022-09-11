Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,099. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

