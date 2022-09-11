Bytom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $5.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032817 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,885,319 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

