Brokers Offer Predictions for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.13. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

