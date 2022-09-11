Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $132.30

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

