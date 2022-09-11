Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $132.95

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.