Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $61.75

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

