Brokerages Set Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 73.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

