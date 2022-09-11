Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $40.00

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

