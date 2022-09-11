Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 795,144 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,144 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,666,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 214,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,183. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

