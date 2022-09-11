Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 1,615,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.