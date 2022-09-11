Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,539 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $57,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

