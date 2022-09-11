Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $70,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,681,000 after buying an additional 922,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.