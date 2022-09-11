Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $48,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.