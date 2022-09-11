Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

