Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 11,052 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

