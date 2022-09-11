Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises 3.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $91,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

NYSE BYD traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

