Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $75.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %

BYD opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

