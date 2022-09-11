Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $75.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %
BYD opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
