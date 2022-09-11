Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $75.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,981.03. The company had a trading volume of 527,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,886. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,051.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.