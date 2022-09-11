BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $89,274.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is bolt.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

