BlueSpruce Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $176,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. 4,376,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,889. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.