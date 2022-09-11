BlueSpruce Investments LP Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,601 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 7.7% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $473,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $14,230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $16,366,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.81 and a 52 week high of $804.80.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

