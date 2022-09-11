Blackstone Inc. Sells 2,656,069 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Blackstone Inc. cut its position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656,069 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 10.28% of Sema4 worth $77,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of Sema4 stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.08. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $57,876.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

