Blackstone Inc. Sells 1,447,711 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447,711 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

OKE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,296. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

