Blackstone Inc. Sells 13,612,442 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612,442 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.87% of Equitrans Midstream worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE ETRN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 4,711,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
