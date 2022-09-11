Blackstone Inc. Sells 13,612,442 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612,442 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.87% of Equitrans Midstream worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 4,711,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

