Blackstone Inc. Sells 1,175,000 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Blackstone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 3,229,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,175. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

