Blackstone Inc. Makes New $51.66 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,415,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,964.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

StoneCo Trading Up 8.1 %

StoneCo stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. 5,251,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

