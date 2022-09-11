Blackstone Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 44,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

