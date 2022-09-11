Blackstone Inc. Has $180.82 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,284,015 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.19% of Enbridge worth $180,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 2,116,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

