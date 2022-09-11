Blackstone Inc. Cuts Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,038,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,327,405 shares during the quarter. Vivint Smart Home comprises approximately 1.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned about 47.93% of Vivint Smart Home worth $676,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVNT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 548,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,962. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.