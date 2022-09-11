Blackstone Inc. Buys New Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 6.92% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,291,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,105,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

