BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

