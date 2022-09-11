Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.
Bill.com Stock Performance
NYSE:BILL opened at $167.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
