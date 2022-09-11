Berkley W R Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,788 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEV remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,097. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

