Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 296,732 Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 296,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.62% of Semper Paratus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LGST remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.38.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

