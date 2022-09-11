Berkley W R Corp Purchases 53,957 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Maquia Capital Acquisition comprises 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,513,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,056,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter.

MAQC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

