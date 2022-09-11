Berkley W R Corp Has $83.18 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $83,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 4,026,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

