Berkley W R Corp Cuts Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.05% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

