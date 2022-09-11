Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 287,386 UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 287,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.72% of UTA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 154,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,004. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

