Berkley W R Corp Buys 86,922 Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.