Berkley W R Corp Buys 268,050 Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,050 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.70% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DHAC remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

