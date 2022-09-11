Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 258,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,951,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,542. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

