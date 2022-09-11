Berenberg Bank Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

