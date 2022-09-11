Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BECN stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,450. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

