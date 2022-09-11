Bao Finance Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.01 million and $33,117.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

BAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

