BankSocial (BSL) Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

About BankSocial

BankSocial (BSL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

